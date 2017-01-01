Katie Usrey named Superintendent’s Employee of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Katie Usrey, who works as a nurse at Red Oak Elementary, was recognized as Superintendent’s Support Staff Employee of the Month for January at the School Board Meeting Jan. 23.

She received a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley introduced Usrey by saying “Katie works diligently to meet the needs of our campus.

“She helps with our Great 8 breakfast. She led our yearbook committee last year and is always willing to lend a hand.”

He quoted parents as saying “Katie is fast to respond to parent communication and quick on her feet when meeting the needs of the students at ROE”

Oakley also quoted colleagues as saying “Katie is often the Band-Aid that holds us together here at ROE. “Students and staff count on Nurse Katie to be the calm in any storm. We love Nurse Katie.”

Usrey has been with ROISD for two years. Prior to that she has been employed by Baylor Scott and White, Methodist Central and Methodist Mansfield as a Registered Nurse.

She graduated from Waxahachie High School and attended Texas A&M University, El Centro College and is currently enrolled at UTA to obtain her Masters as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

Usrey has two children Jordyn, age 12 and Harper, age 5.

When asked of her reaction to being named Support Staff Employee of the Month Usrey replied “I am honored to serve the students and staff at ROE on a daily basis. I was surprised and grateful to be recognized in this way.”