Karla Shields stops by Shields Elementary

Karla Shields, the daughter of former ROISD Superintendent Donald T. Shields, visited the school named after her father on Jan. 26.

This was her first time to see the display case since all the contents that were damaged in the 2015 tornado were restored.

Joined by Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley, Shields Principal Shondra Jones and Assistant Principal Melissa Cunningham, Karla holds the quilt she made for her father from her collection of Shields Elementary T-shirts.

Shields said, “My Dad would also be amazed, like I am, that this quilt survived the tornado amid broken glass and debris without one tear.”

Karla carries on her father’s legacy by serving as President of the Red Oak High School Alumni Association.