I-35 traffic stop by DPS yields $49,000 in cash

ITALY – During a traffic stop on Jan. 25, Texas Department of Public Safety yielded more than $49,000 in U.S. currency.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a white 2007 Infinity M35 traveling north on Interstate 35 near Italy for a traffic violation.

A subsequent canine search revealed the U.S. currency within the vehicle.

The two Texas residents were identified as Lemont Norwood, 43, of Manor, and Alvaro Chaves, 31, of Pharr.

Norwood and Chaves were arrested on money laundering charges and booked into the Ellis County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is currently available.