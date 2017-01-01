HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Connor Graham

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of Jan. 23 is Connor Graham, who participates in Tennis, AP Art, Peer Coaching and Graphic Design.

Connor’s favorite subject is AP Art, and in his spare time he enjoys playing tennis.

He said he gets inspiration from his friends.

If Connor could travel anywhere he would like to visit Scotland.

Three words people use to describe him are: nice, happy and smart.

After graduation, Connor plans to attend the University of North Texas.