Goddard named lone finalist for ROISD Superintendent

Staff Report / Red Oak Record

The Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees has named Dr. Michael Goddard, the current Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations from Prosper ISD, as the lone finalist for superintendent.

Goddard was announced as the finalist during a regular meeting of the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees on Monday, April 24.

Goddard is married to Dena and they have one son, Brock, who is a Freshman at Oklahoma Baptist University.

Goddard has been in his current position for seven years and has experience as a classroom teacher, summer school principal, dean of students, associate principal, principal, and assistant superintendent.

He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master’s Degree of Education from the University of North Texas.

He received his Doctor’s Degree of Education in Higher Education in 2004 from the University of North Texas.

By state law, the District must wait 21 days before offering him a contract.

Henry Lozano, Red Oak ISD Board President, said, “I would like to thank the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees for their hard work and dedication as we completed this process with the assistance of the search firm of Horn Educational Consulting.

“The input from staff and the community was sincerely appreciated.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Goddard and his family to Red Oak as we start a new chapter and continue moving forward.”

MEETING ITEMS

The following recognitions were given: (1.) Megan Caerwieski was named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month. (2.) Anna Santoyo was recognized as Superintendent’s Support Staff Employee of the Month. (3.) Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. Brenda Flowers recognized Classroom Revolution Committee Campus Leads. (4.) Head Delegate and Assistant Director of Special Education Sharon Graves recognized the Red Oak ISD Special Olympic Team. (5.) Red Oak High School Principal Dr. Doug Funk recognized the Honorable Hawks for April. (6.) Dr. Flowers and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Rachel Jones introduced Destination Imagination students. (7.) Dr. Flowers introduced Lockheed Martin iInvent participants. (8.) Coach Adam Prachyl recognized the ROHS Girls Soccer Team. (9.) Bryan Rogers presented the ROHS Robotics students.

The April Superintendent’s Report included the following: (1.) Principal’s Report from Director of Little Hawks Learning Center Sarah Johnson. (2.) District of Innovation Amended Plan Proposal by Dr. Flowers. (3.) Dates to remember.

The following items were approved during consent agenda: (1.) Minutes from Special School Board meetings called March 24 and 31 and Regular meeting on March 27. (2.) A budget amendment. (3.) Charter school statements of impact. (4.) Payment of current bills over $50,000.

The following action items were approved: (1.) Two year extension of District Bank Depository with Prosperity Bank. (2.) Instructional materials adoption for languages other than English and Career and Technical Education proclamation. (3.) Required USDA 2017-2018 breakfast and lunch prices as elementary lunches at $2.75, sixth through eighth grade lunch price will be $2.85 with breakfast for both at $1.30. High school breakfast price for meals will be $1.50; lunch price will be $3.00.

When board members reconvened from second Closed Session personnel items were approved as presented.