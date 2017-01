GALLERY: Red Oak boys 200 Medley Relay Team wins district

Benjamin Stanfill won silver in the 200 IM and was the district champ in the 100 breaststroke. Ashton Wester won bronze in the 200 freestyle and 50 freestyle. Their success was at the 12-5A District Meet on the weekend of Jan. 21. All ROHS swimmers will advance to Regionals in Lewisville on Feb. 3-4.