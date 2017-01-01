First Responders receive Distinguished Life Saving Award at Jan. 9 City Council meeting

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The ambulance crew of EMT Kathrina Gruch and Paramedic Michael Pruitt and the Engine crew of Captain Andrew Jakubik and Firefighters Kirk Markgraf and Clay Curry received the Distinguished Lifesaving Award at the Red Oak City Council Meeting Jan. 9.

Red Oak Fire Chief Eric Thompson said “I would like to take this opportunity to commend the actions of Red Oak Fire Rescue and American Medical Response (AMR) of Ellis County personnel.

“On November 27, 2016 AMR members staffing Medic 181, assigned to Red Oak Central Fire Station, and ROFR Engine-182, assigned to station 2, responded to a breathing difficulty call. Upon arrival the ambulance and engine crew found the patient lying on the floor of the garage not breathing and with no pulse. The crew immediately began CPR on the patient. The AMR Paramedic immediately took the lead and all members of the engine and ambulance crew did an outstanding job of working together to provide effective CPR and Advanced Life Support measures.

“The prompt notification from the patient’s wife, and the cohesive working relationship between AMR and ROFR proved its value with the proven positive outcome for the patient. The prompt response and immediate synchronized actions resulted in the patient surviving with a sustained quality of life.

“I would like to commend the crew with great team work and a job well done.”

Personalized plaques were given to all participants which stated the following:

Whereas, these responders, while serving in their capacity, distinguished themselves during a Medical Emergency, at 126 Cole Road, which occurred on November 27, 2016; and,

Whereas, these responders, resourcefully utilized their technical knowledge and EMS skills to act quickly and seamlessly in the effort to resuscitate a pulseless and apneic patient; and,

Whereas, these responders, displayed courage, initiative, judgement and skill that are in the finest tradition of Red Oak Fire Rescue and AMR; and,

Whereas, the conduct of these responders in a life threatening situation merits recognition and was of a nature for which the City of Red Oak, Texas is justifiably proud.