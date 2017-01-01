Film by Red Oak Hawk theatre students advances to state

By Shannon Vinson / Red Oak Hawk Theatre Parents

RED OAK – Red Oak High School Theatre’s entry in the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival has advanced to the State Quarterfinals.

The film was created by students Wesley Brown (senior), Drew Davis (sophomore) Chad Jackson (junior), and Devin Wilcox (sophomore).

Their entry, “THE BLACK BOX,” is a mockumentary following the first student-directed play for Red Oak High School. Due to the student director’s unusual casting choices, the company experiences stress and strange happenings as opening night is just a few weeks away.

“THE BLACK BOX” is one of 355 films which are advancing to the UIL State of Texas Quarterfinals out of nearly 900 original entries from all across the state.

Christopher Rogers, Director of Theatre at Red Oak High School said, “It’s quite an accomplishment to be selected for advancement out of 900 original film entries. We’re incredibly proud of these students and wish them continued success.”

The finals will be held at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Wednesday, Mar. 1.