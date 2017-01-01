Ferris man shoots his neighbor’s dog

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

FERRIS – Ferris Police Officers responded to a “911” call a few weeks ago about a resident who had shot a neighbor’s Pit Bull in the 100 block of Creekview Drive.

The case is still being investigated for possible “cruelty to animals non-livestock” according to Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar.

A report was forwarded to the Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office for review. The review will determine if any criminal prosecution should take place or to determine if the case should be closed with no action.

The SPCA is also reviewing the facts of the case.

The resident who shot the Pit Bull, Jimmy Schisler, telephoned the Ferris Police Department and reported he had shot the dog.

Schisler said the dog was on his property and had become aggressive and bit him on the foot prior to the shooting.

Ferris police officers Danny Williams and Phillip Pearson responded to the scene and found the wounded dog.

The officers indicated the dog appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The owner’s of the dog, Brenda Rodriguez and her brother Joe, transported the wounded dog, named “Fat Boi,” to a veterinary clinic, where a surgery took place. The dog died in the clinic shortly after the surgery.

According to the owners, the dog escaped from the yard without their knowledge.

Police made no arrest during the initial incident.

“Is the owner liable? That’s the million dollar question now,” Salazar concluded.