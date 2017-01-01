Ex-chief receives 40 year sentence for sexual assault

WAXAHACHIE – Former Maypearl Police Chief Kevin Michael Coffey, 51, was sentenced to the maximum time allowed – 40 years in prison – for molesting a 14-year-old girl in his office.

Coffey was convicted of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact after several teenage girls and a woman testified last week he lured them into a sexual relationship with him by making them feel special.

Jurors were asked to weigh a sentence of between two and 20 years for each of the charges Coffey was convicted. And the jurors also had the option of recommending community supervision instead of time in jail.

Jurors deliberated less than an hour before deciding that Coffey should be sentenced to 20 years in prison for each charge.

Ellis County District Judge Cindy Ermatinger stacked the sentences, meaning one sentence will begin after the other.

In the back of the courtroom sat the 16-year-old who testified through tears last week about Coffey’s sexual advances when she was 14.

The four-day trial included testimony from the girl, now 16, and a 29-year-old woman who said he made them fall in love with him and molested them when they were younger. Another girl testified Coffey sexted her and made comments that made her uncomfortable. All three of Coffey’s accusers were around 14-years-old and had troubled backgrounds when they came in contact with him.

Coffey admitted to prosecutors in his testimony he’s “a pervert” but claimed he didn’t do anything illegal with the girls.

The Ellis County jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Coffey guilty of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Charges stemmed from his past relationship with the teen.

The judge asked Coffey to stand before announcing his verdict Friday afternoon. Two of his victims sat in the back of the courtroom and embraced quietly after hearing the verdict.

Ellis County sheriff’s deputies escorted Coffey out of the courtroom when court was dismissed. He’s been in their custody since his arrest in 2015.

In closing arguments, attorneys on both sides agreed that the case boiled down to a judgment call about the truthfulness of the people who testified during the trial.

At odds were Coffey’s accounts that he didn’t have sexual contact with any of his three accusers and the accusers’ accounts that he lured them.

Ellis County Assistant District Attorney Ricky Sipes said the women, including the 16-year-old who said Coffey would Skype her often and touched her genitals in his office, had no reason to lie.