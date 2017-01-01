Ellis County Sheriff resigns, pleads guilty to assault.

Staff Report / Red Oak Record

WAXAHACHIE – Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown resigned Wednesday, March 8, before pleading guilty to a Class A misdemeanor assault charge.

As part of a plea deal, the former sheriff was then fingerprinted and booked into the Ellis County jail to serve a one-day sentence. He will also be required to pay a $500 fine.

Brown also surrendered his Texas Peace Officer License, which effectively ended his career in law enforcement.

The assault charge stemmed from a fistfight New Year’s Day at a Whataburger in Midlothian, where Brown arrived to find his 59-year-old brother in a fight with three younger men. Brown stepped into the altercation, hitting one of the younger men.

Brown issued a statement which closed by saying: “I offer my most sincere apologies to any and all who I may have hurt or disappointed. As can be seen by the actions I have taken to make things right today, I care more for the office I held, my coworkers and fellow public officials, the citizens of Ellis County, and respect for the law than to continue a battle that consumes time, money, and detracts from the mission of protecting and serving.”

Brown has been in office since 2009. It is unclear what his plans for the future will be.

The case against Brown’s brother is still moving through the courts.