Ellis County DA recuses himself from Ellis County Sheriff assault investigation

WAXAHACHIE – In the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2017, Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown was involved in a physical altercation with several individuals at a Whataburger restaurant located in the city of Midlothian.

Those facts have been widely reported and acknowledged by Sheriff Brown through a statement issued by his attorney. An investigation into that matter has been, and continues to be, conducted by the Midlothian Police Department.

Citing his personal and professional relationship with Sheriff Brown, on Jan. 13, 2017, Ellis County & District Attorney Patrick Wilson requested that his office be formally recused from the ongoing investigation and potential prosecution. A recusal in this matter will avoid the possible appearance of impropriety and serve to protect the public’s confidence that justice has been, and is being, faithfully served. That request was granted by Judge Bob Carroll of the 40th Judicial District Court. Judge Carroll appointed Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon to serve as Attorney Pro Tem in the matter.

Texas law grants an attorney pro tem the full authority of the local prosecutor’s office. Because Mr. Ligon is already an attorney for the state in another jurisdiction, his service as an attorney pro tem is considered an additional duty of his own office. As such, Texas law specifically states that he is not entitled to additional compensation. Attorneys pro tem are entitled to additional compensation only when they are not already attorneys for the state.

The investigation has also been referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.