ELLIS COUNTY: Commissioner’s Court action

By Nichole Waggoner / Red Oak Record

WAXAHACHIE – Ellis County Judge Carol Bush welcomed new Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Stinson to the court and his first meeting this past week.

Stinson is a lifelong resident of the area and currently resides in Palmer where he has lived for 32 years.

After welcoming, the invocation was given by Commissioner Kyle Butler, pct.4.

Item 2.1 and 2.2: These items involved new Xerox lease agreements for Road and Bridge Precinct 3 as well as for the Purchasing Department.The motion carried.

Item 2.3: Precinct 2 Commissioner Lane Grayson, pct. 2, requested approval for concrete work to be done to Improve the approach to FM 1181 with a concrete apron because of increased traffic in the area. He has chosen the less expensive of two bids. Butler seconded the motion.

Item 2.4: Request to approve total loss paperwork with Trident Insurance for a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe used by the Sheriff’s office. The vehicle in question was a single car accident. The driver was reaching for or answering his cell phone at the time while trying to turn the vehicle around. The driver hit a concrete mailbox. The total amount was $13,307.00. Commissioners Perry and Butler approved.

Item 2.5: Approval to allow Trident to take possession of said vehicle was granted by Commissioners Grayson and Butler.

Item 2.6: Request to approve total loss paperwork with Trident Insurance for a 2004 Ford E-350 Van. The Sheriff’s office vehicle was involved in a “not at fault” accident. Given the age and the value of the vehicle, the vehicle has been deemed a loss by the insurance company and if the County chooses to continue to use it, it will be on a salvage title only. $5,536 is the approximate value assigned by Trident. Commissioners Grayson and Butler approved.

Item 2.7: Approval to surplus said vehicle. Comissioners Butler and Perry approved.

Item 2.8: Currently there is no contract for the boilers at the Sheriff’s Department. Captain Ogden and Chief Norman would like to proceed with American Mechanical for this contract since they are happy with the work provided with this company in other areas. Originally bid at $11,190 has been reduced to $9,936 after talking to the company. Commissioners Grayson and Butler approved.

Item 2.9: Approval to for bids to purchase wholesale fuel was requested by three vendors. The lowest bid is 7 cents a gallon on top of the rack rate and will go to Avenue who held the contract last year. Commissioners Perry and Butler approved

Item 2.10: Approval to bid for purchase of convenience store gasoline using a card which is then billed to the County. Only one vendor submitted a bid. The rack rate plus 7 cents was given. Commissioners Grayson and Butler approved

Item 2.11: Approval to accept a renewal option for Limestone Flex Base Type A with no price increase which would be effective from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2017. Commissioners Butler and Grayson approved.

Item 2.12: Approval to accept a renewal option for Pea Gravel, Type A, Grade 4 and 5 with a price increase. The rate varies on each town. A secondary vendor Trinity had no increase. Commissioner Butler and Grayson approved.

Item 2.13: Approval for Judge Bush to renew inmate communication agreement. Some upgrades are included at no additional cost to the county. Commissioners Butler and Perry approved.

Item 3.1: Burn ban is a no action item at this time.

Item 3.2: Request to authorize an interagency agreement Ellis County Community Supervision and Corrections Department and Texas County & District Retirement System made by Dennis Brearley, CSCD Director. Commissioners Grayson and Butler approved

Item 3.3: A request to take over an existing deconstructed building located on Precinct 2 property. Commissioner Grayson would like to repurpose the materials and use up to 80-percent of it his precinct with remaining being salvage. Commissioners Grayson and Butler approved.

Item 3.4: A request to accept a historic print of the courthouse found in an out of state storage unit by Ventzi Guentchev. He contacted the Judge and asked to return the print to the County. Judge Bush and Commissioner Butler approved.

The Court convened into Executive Session to discuss consultation regarding personnel matters, consultation with counsel regarding pending or contemplated litigation with Professional Coating Technologies, consultation with counsel regarding pending or contemplated litigation for a claim letter regarding Karen Ingram.

Item SP1: A request by Harlan Properties, Inc. was made to accept the infrastructure of Billingsley Farms, 71 lots, including Billingsley Drive, Alma Court, Rex Court, George Court and Etta Court, located in Road & Bridge Precinct 4. Commissioners Butler and Perry approved

Item SP2: A request by Harlan Properties, Inc. to release a maintenance letter of credit to Bank of the West in the amount of $570,000.00for Billingsley Farms was approved by Commissioners Butler and Grayson.

Item SP3: A request by Carlos Lopez to grant a one time variance on his prperty regarding the minimum lot size requirement of one usable acre. The property has changed hands many times over the years but does have the minimum right of way and has had a house on the property. The location is 1205 Jackson Road, Red Oak. Commissioners Butler and Perry approved.

The meeting was adjourned by Commissioners Butler and Perry.