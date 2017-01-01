December ROISD Principal’s Report by Shondra Jones

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Each month at the meeting of the Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees, a principal from a different campus is chosen to present a report to board members on their school. Donald T. Shields Elementary Principal Shondra Jones presented the following report at the December meeting:

“This time last year, my report was on family and what it meant to me. Little did I know how much I would come to rely on this family just a few days after giving the report on December 14, 2015.

“December 26, 2015 was surreal and will never be forgotten. We are forever grateful for the support of our Hawk Family and communities near and far. However, the staff at Shields decided that we couldn’t dwell on things that were out of our control. If we had let the circumstances overtake us emotionally and physically, there’s no way we could have been mentors to our students or to each other. We kept it moving for our students and for each other. #4DistinctionDesignations

“Fast forward to August 6, 2016, and again our Hawk Family and communities near and far, showed us kindness, love, and support as we moved back into our building. What an awesome feeling it has been to see the good in people, and to know without a doubt that we are loved.

“Our students have done a beautiful job acclimating to our building. Those who were here last fall actually noticed some of the subtle changes that were made throughout the building. Everyone’s favorite place is the Elrod Learning Commons. The frog caves and Lego wall are big hits with students and staff. It is also one of the most serene areas in the whole building. For some reason, you can find peace there. #MickeyJoy

“Our teachers and staff members have done an amazing job throughout this entire experience. Not a single person has complained about anything. Everything has been about what’s best for students. This staff has stayed together through some difficult times, but no one ever lost sight of the big picture…our students’ success.

“So last year was about family, and this year is still about family. That’s who we are at Shields, and that’s who we are in Red Oak ISD.”