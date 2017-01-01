CTE month celebrated in Red Oak schools

By Haley Stewart / ROISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

RED OAK – ROISD is celebrating February, CTE month, by telling the story of how career and technology training is opening new doors for students.

“In Red Oak ISD, our students’ success is our success,” according to a ROISD spokesperson, “that’s why the district offers 84 Career and Technology courses, ranging from anatomy to welding, to prepare students for careers.

“Such training offers students bright futures after they graduate from high school,”said a district teacher. “Take welding for example. A student who works as a welder making a starting salary of $37,000 can choose to move up in that profession or finance a college education using that salary to pay for tuition and other bills. The average starting salary of a physician is $107,000.”

He said the old perception of Career and Technology Education believed it was intended for students on a separate track apart from traditional high school graduates. Today’s CTE offerings are far more exciting and rigorous and relevant for today’s workforce demands. In fact, instructors said they are some of the most in-demand classes at Red Oak High School, and every student is required to take at least one CTE class.

“Look for a poster series and even a billboard or two along I-35 that highlight the following key areas of study: Welding, Health Sciences, Auto Tech, Robotics, Computer-Aided Design, Computer Maintenance. Cosmetology, and Graphic Design.”

• Week 1 (Feb. 2 or 3): Welding, Health Sciences

• Week 2 (Feb. 8 or 9): Auto Tech & Robotics

• Week 3 (Feb. 15 or 16): Computer-Aided Design & Computer Maintenance

• Week 4 (Feb. 22 or 23): Cosmetology & Graphic Design