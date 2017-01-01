Concerns raised over temporary concrete batch plant at Feb. 13 City Council meeting

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The regular monthly meeting of the Red Oak City Council was held Feb. 13 at the Red Oak Municipal Center.

A public hearing was held to consider approval of an ordinance approving a zoning change to allow for a temporary concrete batch plant for Harmony, Phase 3, approximately 16 acres, located north of Ovilla Rd. and east of Uhl Rd., requested by Oak National Holdings, LLC.

Several residents were on hand to voice their concerns and their opposition to this batch plant. The council explained this was only temporary and the zoning change was approved.

Mayor Alan Hugley proclaimed February as Love Your Library Month in Red Oak and City Manager Todd Fuller introduced the city’s new code-enforcement officer, Jonathan McIntosh.

In other action, consent agenda items approved at the meeting included:

1) minutes from Jan. 9 regular meeting;

2) the absence of Hugely from that meeting;

3) a resolution declaring certain personal property as obsolete, valueless, and surplusage, and authorizing disposal of the same by the city manager;

4) a n ordinance amending Fiscal Year 2016-2017 Official Budget;

5) a ppropriating funds to increase revenue from insurance proceeds, bond carryover and excess revenue within the General Fund 115, appropriating funds to increase expenditures in the General Fund 115, providing that expenditures for said fiscal year be made in accordance with said amended budget;

6) a resolution approving the terms of a Ground and Tower Lease Agreement between T-Mobile West, LLC, and the City of Red Oak;

7) a resolution accepting and approving a project order with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., as part of the Master Agreement for continuing professional services between the City of Red Oak and Kimley-Horn, dated Dec. 20, 2011, for their work revising the city’s drainage criteria entitled, “Manual for the Design of Storm Drainage Systems” to current standards;

8) a resolution accepting and approving a project order with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., as part of the Master Agreement for continuing professional services between the City of Red Oak and Kimley-Horn, dated Dec. 20, 2011, for the preparation of a topographic survey for the utility relocation construction plans for the widening of FM 664;

9) an ordinance amending Chapter 8, “Offenses and Nuisances,” of the Code of the City of Red Oak, by repealing in its entirety Section 8.02.015, “Solicitations to Occupants of Vehicles on Public Roadways Prohibited;”

10) replacing Section 8.02.015 with “Aggressive Panhandling or Solicitation” to address Aggressive Panhandling or Solicitation in Public Places and prohibiting Panhandling or Soliciting on Private Property, if indicated by the Property Owner.

Approved during regular session were:

1) a resolution accepting and approving a project order with Kimley-Horn and Associates for the preparation of construction plans, specification, and construction administrative service for the design of a 20-inch water line;

2) a plan of financing for the possible issuance of General Obligation Refunding Bonds for debt service savings to the city and certificates of obligation for necessary city infrastructure improvements and/or equipment, including authorizing city staff and outside consultants to move forward with the proposed financing;

3) a resolution approving and authorizing publication of Notice of Intention to issue Certificates of Obligation in an amount not to exceed $3,775,000 for certain water, wastewater and other city improvements and equipment;

4) a capital improvement park expense for a 9-hole disc golf facility at Cherry Nature Preserve.

The council appointed Parks and Recreation Commission Alternate Members Kay Jones and Shandria Annetta Kelly to regular members for two-year terms.

No action was taken when council returned from closed session.