Chief introduces newly promoted officers

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf recognized the following five officers for their recent promotions at the Red Oak City Council meeting Jan. 9. Three were promoted to Lieutenant and two were promoted to Sergeant. Wolf said even though many applications were received, including those from outside the department, all positions were filled by qualified applicants from within.

Marc Schroeder was promoted to Lieutenant effective 10/29/2016 and is over the Administrative Division. He has been the Administrative Sergeant for the last two years and a Patrol Sergeant for the previous nine years. Lt. Schroeder holds a Master Peace Officer Certification and Instructor’s Certification through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Lt. Schroeder holds two Associates Degrees with one in Law Enforcement and the other in Corrections. Lt. Schroeder has over 17 years of law enforcement experience. He has been with the Red Oak PD for almost 14 years. Prior to that he worked for the McGregor, Beverly Hills and Lacy Lakeview Police Departments.

Richard Boone was promoted to Lieutenant effective 10/29/2016 and is over the Support Services Division. Lt. Boone has been the Support Services Sergeant for the last three years and a Patrol Sergeant for the previous three years. Lt. Boone holds a Master Peace Officer Certification and Instructor’s Certification through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He has a total of thirty college hours. He has over 34 years of law enforcement experience. Lt. Boone has been with the Red Oak PD for over six years. Before coming to Red Oak he worked for the Lancaster, Waxahachie, Palmer and DeSoto Police Departments.

Jim Langham was promoted to Lieutenant effective 10/29/2016 and is over the Operations Division. Lt. Langham has been one of the Patrol Sergeants for the last eleven years. He holds a Master Peace Officer Certification and Instructor’s Certification through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and has an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement. Lt. Langham has over 33 years of law enforcement experience and has been with the Red Oak PD for 12 years. He has worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office, Rice Police Department and Navarro County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary McIntosh was promoted to Sergeant effective 12/24/2016 and is assigned to the Operations Division as a Patrol Sergeant. He has been a Patrol Officer for the last two years and six months. Sgt. McIntosh holds a Basic Peace Officer Certification through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He has been with the Red Oak PD for two and a half years.

David Palmer was promoted to Sergeant effective 12/24/2016 and is assigned to the Operations Division as a Patrol Sergeant. Sgt. Palmer has been a Patrol Officer for the last two years and three months. He holds an Intermediate Peace Officer Certification through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He has been with the Red Oak PD for a little over two years and prior to that he worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for over four years.