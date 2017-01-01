Celebration of ROHS Stars

The Red Oak Independent School District Education Foundation hosted the Annual Student Teacher Academic Recognition Dinner April 3 at the Midlothian Conference Center.

This event honors the achievements of the top 25 graduates of the senior class and teachers who inspired their educational success. Each of the top 25 students chooses a teacher that has made an impact on them. The student, their family and the teacher is invited to this dinner to be recognized.

Paige Davis and Monique Ballard of the Foundation welcomed guests and gave opening remarks. Foundation Board member Jerry Watson gave the invocation. Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley gave congratulatory remarks and ROHS Principal Dr. Doug Funk acted as emcee introducing and recognizing the top 25 students and the teachers they chose.

“The STAR Dinner is one of our favorite events as we have the opportunity to honor students and staff for their accomplishments. State Farm agents Andrea Walton and Danny Humphreys make the evening possible. Bloomfield Photography donates their time and resources to capture the evening and provides each honoree with pictures. Outback Steakhouse in DeSoto provided an amazing meal along with the ROISD Catering Department. The evening was made perfect with the excellent service provided by our ROISD administrators, Education Foundation Directors, and the ROISD Board of Trustees. We are blessed by the support we received and honored to recognize the 2017 STARS.” said Education Foundation Executive Director Karen Anderson.

The top 25 students, in alphabetical order, and the teachers they chose were: Jenna Alahman-Carrath Mitchell, Alexis Alexander-Lauren McGuinness, Matthew Aris-Eyden Gamero, Evan Boone-Mari Ulrick, Katelynn Daffron-Andrew Davis, Ty Echard-Brad Purtle, Caitlin Edsall-Adam Robinson, Marissa Francis-Katrina Keener, Hannah Harris-Wayne Webster, Domanik Ibanez-Debbie Gervera, Jonathan Labrum-Bryan Rogers, Jesyka Lee-Jeffrey Sutton, Cody Martin-Jessica Guerrero, Arles Martinez-Shayne Howe, Garrett McCord-Angela Thomas, Chloe Munoz-Steven Moss, Kyler Murphy-Kim Martin, Ethan Nichols-Megan Whitford, Alyssa Pevehouse-Kendra Blakley, Ashlynn Pritchett-Kearra Comer, Carolina Segura-Sharon Graves, Benjamin Stanfill-Paula Barnes, Alyssa Tucker-Breanne Wilson, Noah Vaughn-Lauren Crain and Samantha Wooley-Shirley Jones.