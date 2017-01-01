Caitlin Edsall honored as Dec. Ag Texas Ag Youth of the Month
Red Oak FFA President Caitlin Edsall was honored as the Ag Texas Ag Youth of the Month for December. The Ag Texas Farm Credit Services honors outstanding high school students who are actively involved in the 4-H and FFA Ag programs. Caitlin applied for the Ag Youth of the Month back in the early Fall. They select one student per month starting December through April in the Lubbock, Brownfield, Panhandle and Central Texas regions. This is Caitlin’s second year to win this honor. She will receive a $100 gift card at the awards banquet in May and become eligible for the scholarships they will award.