Best Southwest summit to discuss southern growth

DUNCANVILLE – The 2017 Best Southwest Regional Economic Development Summit is scheduled for Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 800 N. Main St. begins at 10 a.m.

A panel discussion on development in the southern sector, moderated by Dallas Business Journal Publisher Tracy Merzi starts the summit.

An 11 a.m. review of developments in the Best Southwest’s 12 member cities will follow, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peter Brodsky, president of KIPP Academy and CEO of HBC Investments, will be the keynote speaker at the lunch.