Bang goes the piano!
For some it was a sacrifice. For some, it was a calling – times treasured to those who have served our country. On Memorial Day, those veterans who preserved our freedom and liberty by paying the ultimate price were honored by the laying of flowers on their graves and the flying of flags. As taps played throughout the country, a local event raised money for those disabled vets beyond the help of the Veterans Administration. The benefit for Restore Americas Warriors finale at Breezy Acres gun range on Saturday was a final shot into an old piano loaded with Tannerite. The resulting explosion could be heard for several miles.