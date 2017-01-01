Area papers given misleading information by TAHSR on Texas Central non-railroad ruling

The headline and story in The Red Oak Record last week was incorrect and is clarified for our readers.

“We apologize for the error,” said Publisher Charles Hatfield. “We ran the story based on a news release sent to us by Texans Against High Speed Rail.”

The judge did not rule Texas Central is not a railroad. He did not make any ruling on eminent domain authority. He did not rule against Texas Central’s claim that it has the right to survey private property.

The story also states, “In doing so, the court ruled against Texas Central on its claim that it is a railroad with eminent domain authority and the right to survey private property.

“As it stands, Texas Central has no legal right to enter onto private property, nor does it have the right to force landowners to sell their property under the threat of eminent domain.”

That is false and incorrect. The judge only declined to issue a pre-trial decision (or summary judgment) on the land access issue, and instead set it for trial in July.

As the order shows, he did not rule on the merits of the case, eminent domain or survey access.

The judge’s decision to set a trial date does not affect or impede the company’s operations, it’s plans, the ongoing surveying, its land purchase program, its financial partnerships, the federal environmental assessment or any of the other developments underway.

Several other papers in Texas have had to run corrections based on the misleading TAHSR release used for reporting.