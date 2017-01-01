Are you ready for some… Powder Puff Football?

What exactly is a Powder Puff Football game?

Powder Puff is a reversal of the usual participants of an ordinary football game. The event is entirely student oriented.

Female participants from grades 9-12 pay an entry fee and form teams. Each group endures a week of practices to prepare for the big game. Teams are coached by boys from the high school.

After several days of preparation, the teams will face off at Billy Goodloe Stadium on April 8 at 2 p.m.

The traditional crowning of the Powder Puff King and Queen will take place at halftime, and food will be available in the concession stand.

Admission is $5, with proceeds benefitting the 2017 Senior Class of Red Oak High School.