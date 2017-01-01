April ROISD Principal’s Report by Sarah Johnson

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Each month at the meeting of the Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees, a principal from a different campus is chosen to present a report to board members on their school.

Director of Child Care at Little Hawks Learning Center, Sarah Johnson was the presenter at the April 24 meeting. Johnson addressed the board saying:

“Happiness is Little Hawks – that is the theme for this year at Little Hawks Learning Center, and it couldn’t be truer. From the happiness that I’m greeted with each day when I receive my morning hugs and kisses from the 138 joyous kids to the happiness that comes from watching them grow and learn. To witness a baby say their first word or walk is amazing. To hear the laughter of a classroom that just learned a new song is wonderful. To watch our PreK students learn sight words is astounding. Our little hawks come to school each day with love and care in their hearts that can make even the worse day better. The pure happiness of a child enjoying learning and playing with friends is difficult to put into words-my cup runneth over.

“Another theme at the center is change – it is a constant at Little Hawks: the babies change into toddlers, then big kids, and then PreKers! The newborns change into babies that can sit up and crawl and eventually walk and talk. The biggest indicator for a true big kid at our center is ordering a school lunch and sleeping on a cot! Big stuff for such little hawks! Our building has changed as well this last year. We added 6 new classrooms and a break room for the awesome teachers that work each day to love and care for our littlest hawks.

“Another theme for little hawks is love. I cannot fully express to you how much I love each and every child that walks, or is carried, into the center. The teachers that work with our littlest hawks all have such a huge heart for kids. We know how difficult it can be to leave your child at a center to be cared for throughout the day by someone other than yourself. Our teachers respect and honor that trust that has been placed in us.

“The last theme for our center is family. So many parents are amazing when multiple teachers know their child’s name when they aren’t technically their teacher. At little hawks, we know all of the kids and we all view ourselves as each child’s teacher. We are one big family that works together to help children grow and learn. I couldn’t ask for a better group of teachers to work with or children to watch grow up. I love little hawks, and I have found my happiness there.”