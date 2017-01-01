Anna Santoyo named Superintendent’s Support Staff Employee of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Anna Santoyo, who works at Wooden Elementary as a Public Education Information Management System clerk was recognized as Superintendent’s Employee of the Month for April at the School Board Meeting April 24.

She received a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley introduced Santoyo by saying “She helps out in so many ways, we can’t list them all. She has great customer service and makes all parents that come through the door feel like family.”

He quoted parents as saying “Mrs. Santoyo is so helpful. Anytime I have a question about Wooden she is happy to help me. She treats me like family.”

Oakley also quoted colleagues as saying “Anna has a great attitude at work and even when times are tough you can count on her for a smile.”

Santoyo has been with the ROISD for eight years. She received the Paraprofessional of the Year Award from Wooden Elementary in 2010. She worked for the Lancaster ISD for 16 years before coming to Red Oak.

She attended Wilmer Hutchins High School and Cedar Valley College.

Santoyo has earned her Texas Paraprofessional Certificate, has completed Steps for Success Levels I, II and II Summer Institute Training, Region 10 Paraprofessional Assessment and Latino Family Literacy Project training.

She and husband, Alfonso have three adult children and four grandchildren.

She received the PTA Honorary Life Member Award in 1998.

In her spare time she enjoys watching her grandchildren, sewing and going on Pintrest for home redecorating ideas.

When asked of her reaction to being named Superintendent’s Employee of the Month she replied “I couldn’t believe it and was very surprised and overjoyed. You always hear about everyone else getting it and when it happens to you, wow.”