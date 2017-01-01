5 Red Oak elementary students catch a ride to school on a fire truck

By Jacob Stanford / Red Oak ISD Communications

Each year, the Red Oak Fire Department provides a tour of the station and a ride to school for selected students at each elementary campus.

The students selected this year were (pictured below): Schupmann Elementary student Qayla Freeman; H. A. Wooden Elementary student Sulemma Lopez; Donald T. Shields Elementary student Rowdy Elledge; Eastridge Elementary student Romeo Vega; and Red Oak Elementary student Brooklyn Eades.

The district thanks the Red Oak Fire Department, “for providing an experience these students will never forget.”