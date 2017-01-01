27 minute Executive Session with counsel keeps Commissioners Court audience waiting

By Nichole Waggoner / Red Oak Record

WAXAHACHIE – Ellis County Judge Carol Bush opened up the session to a full house made up of community members, staff, and local first responders. After Court was opened and Commissioner Paul Perry had given the Invocation and the Pledge, Bush convened the Court immediately into Executive Session.

From 2:05 until 2:32 p.m., the audience waited for the Court to return before the rest of County business could continue.

The Executive Session met to discuss Item 4.1, a consultation with counsel involving a claim from Justin Morris regarding alleged property damage sustained to his 2007 Volkswagen Beetle while he was crossing a bridge in Ellis County. Other issues discussed included Item 4.4 involving potential litigation with Professional Coating Technologies.

Judge Bush continued the business of the County going out of order throughout the Agenda. The first Item, and administrative one, was Item 3.15 involving action for the possible litigation with Professional Coating Technologies. This issue stems from 2016 when purchases exceeded the original bid amount of $50,000. Precincts 3 and 4 both utilized the company to the tune of $126,264.50. The issue of whether the Court could authorize payment for the overage resulted in engaging outside counsel. The material being debated was a special coating for the roadways.

After discussion, it was decided that the best course of action, would be that the County would pay $49,900 and release the company from the remaining balance of the invoices. In return, the company would then donate the rest to the County. Commissioners Grayson and Stinson approved the measure while Bush had reservations. She voted nay and claimed to be “deeply disturbed” and did not want a mark “against the credibility of the County.” She went on to say that it would leave a small business with a huge loss and would not want said donation to influence future work potential.

Following this discussion, County business continued mostly according to the published agenda with a few items out of order beginning with the Department of County Development.

Item 1.1: Robert Rogers requested a replat of lot containing approximately 12.508 acres located at 223 Miller Road, Midloathian, Road & Bridge Precinct 4. The measure was approved by Commissioner Butler and seconded by Commissioner Grayson.

Item. 1.2: Shanti Investments wanted to bandon several lots of property measuring approximately 52.37 acres of land along the east side of Newton Road, approximately 2.750 feet south of Chapparal Road in Ferris, Precinct 1. Commissioners Perry and Stinson approved.

Item 1.5: Resident Kevin Kluck presented his case for a one time variance from the rules and regulations to allow one new structure to be built without meeting the minimum frontage road requirements. The property is located at 757 Becky Lane, Waxahachie, Precinct 4. The total acreage is approximately 3.889 acres of land. A stipulation was requested by the County for the building to be no larger than 200 square feet and not have access to a septic system. This was agreed and approved by Commissioners Butler and Grayson.

Purchasing

Item 2.2: Request to approve a lease of two 2018 Mack GU713 dump trucks for Precinct 2. Commissioner Grayson spoke in favor of the equipment citing the dump trucks, for instance, had provided 22 years of service to the County. The lease papers were not ready to be signed but should be ready before the next meeting of the Court. The concern was that the interest rate could rise if they had to wait an additional two weeks for an approval. Commissioners Grayson and Butler approved.

Item 2.3 and 2.4: These items also involved equipment purchases for two Warren Pup trailers from East Texas Mack and extension of a lease agreement for 140M3 Holt Cat Motorgrader. The reason for the extension is the equipment is providing good service to the county and newer models are more expensive. Both issues were approved by Commissioners Grayson and Perry.

Administrative

Item 3.2: Consideration of applicants both to be appointed and reappointed to the Emergency Service District Board for a two year term beginning January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018. There were multiple first responders in the audience but none were called upon for comment.

ESD #1 – Andy Mulvany, James Morrison, and Garry Harris were unanimously reppaointed by Commissioners Perry and Stinson.

ESD #2 – Gary Ratliff and Monica Arroyo were unanimously reappointed by Commissioners Butler and Perry.

ESD #3 – Larry Norcross and Vincente Guerrero were unanimously reappointed by Commissioners Perry and Grayson.

ESD #4 – Chuck Edwards, Steve Tanner, and Joe Bond were unanimously reappointed by Commissioners Grayson and Butler.

ESD #5 – Commissioners Perry and Stinson made a failed motion to reappoint Steve Salmon to the Board. No motion was made to approve Bruce Moore to the Board. Instead Commissioners Grayson and Butler successfully approved Dallas Dial, Mike Heckathorn, and Alfred Lemon to take over on the Board.

ESD #6 – Charles McCormack and Tommy Hamilton were reappointed to the Board. Clay Schoolfield was added to the Board by Commissioners Stinson and Butler while there were no discussion on Anthony Gilbert as the three positions were filled.

ESD #7 – James Parr, Timberlie Perdue, and David Futral were reappointed by Commissioners Perry and Stinson.

ESD #8 – Kevin Mason, Mark Donoho, and Lynn Caldwell were reappointed by Commissioners Grayson and Butler.

ESD #9 – Mike Greenlee, Douglas Young, John Hancock were reappointed by Commissioners Stinson and Grayson.

Item 3.3 through 3.6: Interlocal agreements between various local school districts and Ellis County were approved by Commissioners Perry and Butler. These districts include Milford, Maypearl, Midlothian, and Italy Independent School District.