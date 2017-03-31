$21,000 check presented to Ovilla Police Department

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

The May Ovilla City Council meeting was the scene of the big $21,000 check being presented to Ovilla Police Chief Brian Windham. The money was the result of the Ovilla Service League Spaghetti Dinner held a few months ago.

The City Council also had a variety of agenda items to discuss including a closed door executive session to keep the momentum going regarding the current City Manager’s resignation and replacement.

A presentation by outgoing City Manager Dennis Burn regarding the Water and Wastewater Impact Fees was presented to council and a public hearing was held for residents to make comments regarding the update of the Water and Wastewater Impact Fees.

Most of the additional agenda items were approved unanimously including the Fee Schedule for the Impact Fees for the amended water and wastewater item.

Council voted yes after a presentation from representatives from BAT Security and Technology & Beyond approving a security system for the city’s municipal buildings and Ovilla Police Department.

An item that has been on the agenda for several meetings, the security system’s main objective is to offer Ovilla residents an area called an “exchange zone” to create a safe environment for buying and selling items from the internet. With the area under constant surveillance, any problems with exchanges of this kind can be monitored and are less likely to create problems. The expense for this new security system will come from the mid-year budget revision.

Also approved were volunteer board appointments and reappointments to serve terms on the Board of Adjustment, the Economic Development Corporation (EDC), the Municipal Services Advisory Committee (MSAC), the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Ovilla Park Board Advisory Committee and the appointment of a Municipal Court Judge for a two-year term.

There was also action taken on the appointment of one member of the City Council or one employee and one alternate representative to be a voting member to the Advisory Committee of the Red Oak Creek Regional Wastewater System. Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier was appointed from the City Council as well as Public Works Director Brad Piland.

Mayor Dormier and Council members Doug Hunt and Myers were selected to the review committee to review applications and resumes for the city manager position.

A 3-2 vote approved the sale of the Fire Brush Truck 750 as a surplus property.

All the consent agenda items passed including the March 2017 Financial Transactions over $5,000, the fund balance ending March 31, 2017, the Quarterly Investment Report through March 31, 2017 and the Atmos Settlement Resolution.

Council also discussed Ovilla’s current and future technology and computer inventory needs with a Technology & Beyond representative, postponed an action based on the City Attorney’s recommendation to not renew agreements for the collection and disbursement of Home Owner Association (HOA) dues and took no action on an ordinance to amend the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 Annual Budget and Program of Services in accordance with the Mid-Year Budget Review.