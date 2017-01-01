2017 Strive 2 Drive winner
Beginning on the first day of school, Red Oak High School students started earning chances to enter a drawing for a free car by striving for perfect attendance. The Ford Focus was provided by the Waxahachie Autoplex through an initiative called Strive 2 Drive. This year’s winner is ROHS student Textun “Gus” Allen, Jr. Red Oak ISD is very appreciative of the Waxahachie Autoplex and Strive 2 Drive for their generosity and support of good attendance at Red Oak High School.”