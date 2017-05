POLLING PLACE NO. 1

Red Oak ISD Education Service Center

109 West Red Oak Road, Red Oak, Texas

Including all or part of County Precincts No. 142, 143, 145, 146, and 147, which lie within the boundaries of the District.

POLLING PLACE NO. 2

Oak Leaf Municipal Building, 301 Locust Drive

Oak Leaf, Texas

Including all or part of County Precincts No. 108, 109, 110, and 144, which lie within the boundaries of the District.

The polls will be open Election Day (May 6) from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.