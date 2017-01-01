11-year-old dies from ATV crash

ELLIS COUNTY – On May 29 at approximately 8 p.m., Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to an All Terrain Vehicle crash in the 3300 block of Wilson Rd., approximately 1/2 mile west of Stacks Rd. in Ellis County.

Preliminary investigation shows a blue 2016 Honda Pioneer 500 ATV was traveling south on Wilson road when it failed to negotiate a right hand turn causing the ATV to roll and come to rest in the roadway.

An 11-year-old child was transported from the scene to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waxahachie where the child later died.

The driver, 43-year-old, Eddie Longoria, of Terrell, and a 10-year-old child were not injured.

Longoria was arrested and transported to the Ellis County Jail where he was charged with intoxication manslaughter and driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15.

This investigation is still on-going, and there is no other information is currently available at this time.