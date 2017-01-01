11 ROHS choir members qualify to sing at State Solo and Ensemble contest

By Haley Stewart / Red Oak ISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular
DALLAS – Members of the Red Oak High School Choir competed at the UIL Solo and Ensemble contest at Townview Magnet School in Dallas.
32 students represented ROHS at the contest, 24 earned a 1st division rating, and 11 of the students qualified to sing at the State Solo and Ensemble contest at the University of Texas in Austin this May.
“Solo contest is a great opportunity for choir students, who usually sing together, to a sing a solo,” says Choir Director Julia Cooper. “I am so proud of them for growing musically through this whole process.”
ADVANCING TO STATE
Payton Alaniz, senior
Sarah Atuulo, sophomore
Ashlynn Chovanetz, junior
Rachel Gilbreath, junior
Briannah Nelson, freshman
Elias Neri, junior
Emma Pitts, freshman
Estavious Smith, freshman
Kiara Smith, junior
Taylor Stanford, senior
Lindsey Weaver, senior
1ST DIVISION RATING
Ayden Anderson, sophomore
Dana Burns, senior
Bran’Neisha Burrell, junior
Jessica Burt, freshman
Sierra Fisher, senior
Linzy Gott, freshman
Emily Guerra, junior
Ralph Guerra, senior
Faith Hall, freshman
Jayla Johnson, sophomore
Kailee Kerstiens, freshman
Scarlett Mason, freshman
Kyra May, freshman
Madie McGregor, freshman
Cheyenne Meyers, freshman
Mayle Munoz, freshman
Kaleb Perez, senior
Harley Reese, sophomore
Katelyn Sanden, freshman
Faith Skaggs, freshman
Kamryn Williamson, freshman