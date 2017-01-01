11 ROHS choir members qualify to sing at State Solo and Ensemble contest

By Haley Stewart / Red Oak ISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

DALLAS – Members of the Red Oak High School Choir competed at the UIL Solo and Ensemble contest at Townview Magnet School in Dallas.

32 students represented ROHS at the contest, 24 earned a 1st division rating, and 11 of the students qualified to sing at the State Solo and Ensemble contest at the University of Texas in Austin this May.

“Solo contest is a great opportunity for choir students, who usually sing together, to a sing a solo,” says Choir Director Julia Cooper. “I am so proud of them for growing musically through this whole process.”

ADVANCING TO STATE

Payton Alaniz, senior

Sarah Atuulo, sophomore

Ashlynn Chovanetz, junior

Rachel Gilbreath, junior

Briannah Nelson, freshman

Elias Neri, junior

Emma Pitts, freshman

Estavious Smith, freshman

Kiara Smith, junior

Taylor Stanford, senior

Lindsey Weaver, senior

1ST DIVISION RATING

Ayden Anderson, sophomore

Dana Burns, senior

Bran’Neisha Burrell, junior

Jessica Burt, freshman

Sierra Fisher, senior

Linzy Gott, freshman

Emily Guerra, junior

Ralph Guerra, senior

Faith Hall, freshman

Jayla Johnson, sophomore

Kailee Kerstiens, freshman

Scarlett Mason, freshman

Kyra May, freshman

Madie McGregor, freshman

Cheyenne Meyers, freshman

Mayle Munoz, freshman

Kaleb Perez, senior

Harley Reese, sophomore

Katelyn Sanden, freshman

Faith Skaggs, freshman

Kamryn Williamson, freshman