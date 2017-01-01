TIM LAUGHLIN: The believer’s guide to spiritual warfare (part 4)

“Then he took his staff in his hand; and he chose for himself five smooth stones from the brook, and put them in a shepherd’s bag, in a pouch which he had, and his sling was in his hand. And he drew near to the Philistine.” – I Samuel 17:40

David chose five stones, a lack of faith you say, but Goliath had at least one brother and four sons and David was going to kill them all! In the end David did kill the giant’s sons and the only brother mentioned of Goliath was also killed. When engaging one spirit there may be many and you need to prepare to fight them all.

As David approached Goliath he encountered his shield bearer coming before him and the giant was hurling condemnation and cursing David with words of fear, doubt and unbelief to stop his forward motion but he stood his ground knowing that God would deliver him. Remember the words to Joshua from the Lord not to be disheartened and that is what Goliath was trying to do, he was trying to get David to lose heart, turn tail and flee the scene, but it didn’t work.

David ran toward the giant taking out a stone and in faith slung it and it hit its target by striking the behemoth in his forehead so that the stone sank into his scull and he fell on his face to the ground. David then took the giant’s huge sword and cut off his head, defeating the armies of the Philistines and they all fled. It was a huge victory but know this that when you defeat your enemies, beware of the counter attack, because you, like David have made a name for yourself, in Hell!

“Then all this assembly shall know that the Lord does not save with sword and spear; for the battle is the Lord’s, and He will give you into our hands.” – I Samuel 17:47