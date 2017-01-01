TIM LAUGHLIN: The believer’s guide to spiritual warfare (part 13)

“Above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one.” – Ephesians 6:16

The shield of faith is one of the most important pieces of armor that you possess that guards you from the schemes, accusations, attacks and the condemnation from the devil! He is relentless in his mission to cripple you with words of fear, doubt and unbelief, trying to stop your forward motion with God.

The opposite of faith is fear and fear is the devil’s greatest weapon against the believer trying to get us to doubt who we are and to whom we belong. The apostle Paul exhorts us to cast down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God and to take every thought captive to the obedience of Christ because the battle is in your mind!

When Jesus approached His disciples in the sea He was walking on water and He asked Peter to come out of the safety of the boat and join Him. I can tell you from experience what the devil began to say to him, “It is impossible for a man to walk on water and besides look at the waves and the wind, you will drown!” Peter actually walked on water by faith in Jesus but when he began to listen to the devil and his circumstances in the storm he sunk and Jesus had to save him. The shield of faith would have protected him and the word of God would have given him the encouragement to walk on in faith.

“For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world, your faith.” – I John 5:4