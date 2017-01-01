TIM LAUGHLIN: God’s love is not an emotion (part 4)

“Love is kind.” – I Corinthians 13:4

It seems that the world has become an unkind place, filled with angry people distracted by life and estranged from the love and kindness of God. I’m glad we serve a kind God who gave His Son to save us from our sins even when we were unkind to others.

Kindness is a fruit of God’s character and divine nature, and when we become born again new creations in Christ, we inherit the kindness of our heavenly Father. We are His image to the world and we are to exhibit His divine nature as a part of our witness to the lost.

Make it your ambition to be kind to others and show people that our God is a good and kind God who loves them and cares for their every need. The world needs to see the attributes of the Lord Jesus Christ of whom we represent as His ambassadors.

“And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.” – Ephesians 4:32