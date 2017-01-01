TIM LAUGHLIN: God’s love is not an emotion (part 2)

“And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, but have not love, it profits me nothing.” – I Corinthians 13:3

There are four types of love: Eros, Phileo, Storge and Agape, the first three exhibit love of the body, love of people as of friendship and love of community, but Agape is a sacrificial love that displays an act of giving.

The first three types of love are an emotional fleshly love that many times fades away as we see in so many failed marriages and relationships because when the feeling leaves, so leaves the affection which often leads to a breakup! God’s love is like a marriage that takes work to keep it alive and vibrant, the giving of one’s self to another, no matter what the circumstances may be.

God loves us unconditionally and has given all to insure our total well-being, safety, provision and peaceful existence as we live in this relationship of love with our heavenly Father. Our salvation is His gift of love to us that gives us all things that pertain to life and godliness.

“Seeing that His divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue, by which have been given to us exceedingly great and precious promises, that through these you may be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.” – II Peter 1:3-4