TIM LAUGHLIN: God’s love is not an emotion (part 1)

“Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, but have not love, it profits me nothing.” – I Corinthians 13:1-3

The other day at a men’s meeting, an older gentleman was expressing his lack of affection for the Lord and was very distressed about it, even to the point of him possibly losing his salvation. As we tried to console him, the Lord began to speak about His love for him and the fact that Agape love is not an emotion or a feeling, but an action taken.

For an example take John 3:16 – “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son.”

This is not an emotion or a feeling, it was an action taken to wash away the sins of all of mankind! God could have just said, “I love you as most of us would have done, but never put any action toward proving it, such as giving Jesus to die for us!

Have you ever been in a church service and they had everyone turn to his neighbor and sing “I love you with the love of the Lord?” Ridiculous, I didn’t even know the person I was singing to and for sure didn’t love them. That is the misconception about God’s Agape love!

God has proved that His love for us is not an emotional response, but faith in action, as He has sacrificed His most precious possession for us all! If we as His body would exhibit His Agape love to a world gone mad we would see the power of His divine affection transform lives!

“And behold a certain lawyer (expert in Jewish law) stood up and tested Him, saying, ‘Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?’ He said to him, ‘What is written in the law? What is your reading of it?’ So he answered and said, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.’ And He said to him, ‘You have answered rightly; do this and you will live.’” – Luke 10:25-28