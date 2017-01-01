TIM LAUGHLIN: Finding your place in the Kingdom (part 3)

“For I say, through the grace given to me to everyone who is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think soberly, as God has dealt to each one a measure of faith.” – Romans 12:3

Humility is the doorway to find your place in God's kingdom and pride is a stumbling block that will keep you from your desired destination. Jesus told his disciples in a parable that when they are invited to a wedding feast not to sit down in the best place lest someone more honorable is invited to sit in the seat you have taken.

It is a mistake to take the role of a leader in the kingdom of God when you have chosen that position for yourself and it is miserable to be in a place that God has not chosen or ordained you to take. Leaders are first and foremost men and women who have been humbled and have learned the secret of being led by the Spirit and not by the lust of the flesh.

In order to find your place you must submit yourselves to God in humility of mind and allow the Holy Spirit to lead you into His perfect will for your life.

To know you are where you belong there will be peace and provision and you will be led into your divine destiny in Christ.

“For whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted.” – Luke 14:11