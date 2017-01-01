TIM LAUGHLIN: Finding your place in the Kingdom (part 2)

“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” – Romans 1:2

Upon being born again, one dies to the things of the world, being baptized into Christ, washed of their sins and becomes a new creation. Old things pass away and all things become new and like new born babes we begin to hunger and feed on God's word. As we meditate on the scriptures and receive the revelation of God, our mind begins to be renewed.

The Greek word for renewing is to renovate as in the renovation or remodeling of a house in which the old is stripped out and replaced with the new! In other words old thought patterns and mindsets are removed and the mind of Christ begins to develop, thereby revealing the good and acceptable and perfect will of God, without which, you will never find your place in the kingdom.

It grieves me today to see so many believers not studying and showing themselves approved in the word of God, instead, settling to hear a sermon or a message on Sunday but neglecting the word the rest of the week that results in spiritual starvation. Most of the Western body of Christ remains in a vegetated state, having been starved, ill-equipped by leadership and deceived by a counterfeit model of God's church, making them a spiritual quadriplegic, never finding their desired place or fulfilling their divine destiny.