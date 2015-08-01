The good fight (part 2)

By Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott

We don’t have to be egomaniacs to suffer from unhealthy pride. It has a way of secretly seeping into the crevices of our conflicts even when we are consciously inclined to avoid it. That’s what makes it so toxic and devious. “Through pride we are ever deceiving ourselves,” said Carl Jung. “But deep down below the surface of the average conscience a still, small voice says to us, something is out of tune.”

You know the feeling of being out of tune. We all do. It's born of the tension between being the kind of person we want to be and our fear of being snookered. We don’t want to be prideful, but we also don’t want to be duped. The tension between those two concerns is what causes pride to kick in. That's when we realize, deep down, that we’ve taken the low road. More often than not, this sinking feeling becomes more difficult to admit to ourselves, let alone our spouse, so we accede to our pride and perpetuate the conflict.

The antidote to unhealthy pride is, of course, humility. The word from which we get humility literally means “from the earth.” In other words, humility steps off its high horse to stand on the earth – to become common and lowly. Humility is for cowards. It’s risky. Humility makes us vulnerable to being played or to be made to look the fool. But it also makes possible everything else we truly want to be. Seventeenth-century British author William Gurnall said, “Humility is the necessary veil to all other graces.” Without humility, it’s nearly impossible to engender kindness and warmth with our spouse. Without humility, it's impossible to fight the good fight, the kind that brings you closer together.

