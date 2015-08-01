NICK VUJICIC: Letting faith shine

Faith, whether it is faith in yourself and your purpose or faith in your creator, is a powerful beacon, but you have to let its light shine. You cannot allow it to be dimmed by neglect.

Sometimes, you may feel like you have faith, but there is no light showing. I realized I had to let my faith shine.

From a different perspective my faith had become like a car with the transmission in neutral. It was there, but it was not engaged. Having faith in yourself and your abilities is critical, but you must also have patience, humility, and the understanding that you cannot do anything without the help of others and, in the end, all credit goes to God.

Nothing will bring you down faster than living without purpose or losing track of whatever you are most passionate about: the gift that gives you joy and makes your life meaningful. I lost track of my purpose to inspire and encourage others while spreading the message of faith. I was trying to do too many other things to build my business and charity. When I strayed from my true purpose, it was as if someone unplugged my power cord.

If you feel yourself sliding into despair, drained of energy, and depleted of faith, ask yourself, What matters most to me? What gives me joy? What drives me and gives my life meaning? How can I get back to that?

You and I were put on this earth to serve something greater than our narrow interests. When our focus becomes self-centered instead of God-centered, we lose our greatest source of power. Our God-given talents are meant to benefit others. When we use them for that greater purpose, we put faith into action to fulfill His plan for us. We make a difference in this world that helps prepare us for the next.

