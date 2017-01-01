HOPE FOR TODAY by Clint Decker: Losing our way

The story of how a nation was formed along with its reason for existence is pivotal to its future direction. That is why the remembrance of July 4, 1776, is so vital for the United States of America. We must not forget. If we do, we will lose our way and put our future in jeopardy.

Patrick Henry, a ratifier of the U.S. Constitution, said “It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here.”

The cornerstone of America’s founding is God, the Bible and a clear Christian faith. The most valuable documents in our history and the story of our founding reveal this without question.

However, the new age in which America lives, this element of our history has been buried with the shovels of political correctness and tolerance. Departing from it is causing us to lose our way and evolve into a morally and spiritually bankrupt nation.

It appears that we the people are America’s greatest security threat and we are on the verge of collapsing in upon ourselves. The Scriptures say, “The nations have sunk in the pit that they made; in the net that they hid their own foot has been caught” (Psalm 9:15).

I believe the management of our national prosperity is contributing to our self-destruction.

Since the industrial age America has prospered to become one of the wealthiest nations on earth. Wars and the Great Depression tested it, but we have continually bounced back becoming even more prosperous.

However, has our nation’s wealth blinded us, causing our bountiful blessing to become our dreaded curse? Perhaps we are becoming our own gods thinking that through our wealth, education, technology and science we can keep this Great Experiment going.

Let us not forget the One who formed us into a nation. Oh, may it never be! There has not been one like it in the history of mankind. America is truly unique. The providential, Sovereign hand of our Creator has guided, blessed and used us in countless ways. Let us humble ourselves before Him. He has been our hope in the past and through God’s grace, may He be our hope for the future.