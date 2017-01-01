GERI McGHEE: Logs and specks (part 2)

In order for others to change, we must first change ourselves. Jesus tells us in Matthew 7, that before we can tell our neighbors what’s wrong with them, we’d best have “our own backyard” cleaned up.

First of all, how do I know I have a “log in my eye?” The answer is simple. I know I have a log in my eye when I am worrying over the behavior of another person. Secondly, what is a log and what is a speck? The speck is what is bothering me about the other person. The log that Jesus is telling me I must first deal with before getting the speck out of the eye of another, has to do with my own wrong behavior and the wrong responses I have made to my own mother and father. The person with the speck is mirroring what God wants to change in me. I am reaping what has been sown because of my sin and wrong reactions to unhealed hurts, unmet needs and unresolved issues.

When we encounter difficult people, there are at least three principles working:

(1) I have done the same thing I am judging another for.

(2) I have treated others the way I am being treated, or

(3) I have judged my mother and father for treating me the way I am being treated.

Repentance brings release. When I take accountability for my wrong behavior and/or judgments I have made on my parents, then there will be change. When I deal with my log, I change. Others then will either change, my perception of them will change or it will no longer matter to me if they change. Usually, I find that because it is no longer an issue in my heart, the speck just falls out of their eye.

1 John 3:21 says, “Beloved, if our heart condemn us not, then have we confidence toward God.” Because my conscience is now clear, I now not only have faith and trust in God, but I have freedom of speech. If need be, I now have the liberty to talk with them unhindered about the speck in their eye. So, if you want others to change, you must first allow God to change you; otherwise, you will be rejecting God’s discipline and will have a fainting spirit in every circumstance.