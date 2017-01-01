DANNY G. HATFIELD, SR.: When evil rules

Do we not yet understand evil has only the power we allow? Evil has the power to rule when evil has been invited? Satan is the epitome of evil, cursed for eternity, damnable and those that fall prey to Satan’s schemes, those that follow the ways of Satan, those that partake of Satan’s lies will share in Satan’s eternal damnation. Satan is destined to be cast into the eternal fire, (Revelations 20).

“Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil (Satan) prowls around like a roaring lion seeking for someone to devour” (1st Peter 5:8). That is to say, Satan is looking for an open door that we provide him to launch his attack. For what reason do we think Satan prowls about? Satan cannot devour anyone that does not permit it by opening a door of opportunity. If Satan were free to rule without an invitation, Satan would devour everyone at his own will. We must resist the devil and he will flee understanding we have no power over the devil without Christ Jesus.

There are many professed Christians today that believe God’s Grace allows them to live a lifestyle contrary to the word of God, giving them a right to continue in sin without consequence. This belief is open doors for Satan to launch his attack.

Why do we not yet understand the troubles we encounter we allow when we get involved in sin. Understand, sin will always have a consequence unless we truly know God through Jesus Christ, walk in holiness and continual repentance. Jesus Christ came to deliver us from sin, not that we should continue in sin! (Hebrews 10:26-31). Salvation is a course we walk.

We must also understand being a member of a denominational church structure will not save us.

Salvation comes by being a true believer, abiding in obedience to the Word of God, being a true member of the body of Christ, walking a repented life in Jesus Christ, continuing in holiness and in righteousness. These are the things that will determine our fate on the day of our death.

Paul wrote to Timothy just prior to his death, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” (1st Timothy 4:7). In Corinthians Paul wrote, “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever” (1st Corinthians 9:24-25). Do we not yet understand the necessity of obedience and holiness? Let us not give ground to Satan which he will use to destroy our soul unto death, instead let us walk in holiness, in obedience to the Word of God and live.

When we freely and willfully sin God’s protection departs from us opening the door for an attack of the enemy. To regain fellowship with God and receive God’s protection we must repent and turn from sin, not revisiting that sin lest a worse thing come upon us. Sin and unrighteousness are not of God and those that practice sin and walk in unrighteousness are not of God but step outside God’s will and outside God’s protection. If we truly know God in Jesus Christ, we must repent of sin and not return to that sin, willfully bringing judgment upon ourselves. “Later Jesus found him at the temple and said to him, see, you are well again. Stop sinning or something worse will come upon you” (John 5:14).

Let’s consider a number ways that we allow Satan to enter into our lives to reap havoc, causing destruction and creating strife and division. This destruction not only happens in our personal life, but spreads to our family, our towns, our cities, our nation and the world. It begins with us as individuals and when we continue in sin and unrighteousness the destruction will spread to the next level.

Now let’s consider the open doors, what are they, how do we allow Satan to enter a door into our lives. One, it is not only by what we choose to believe, which often alienates us from God, but by those activities we allow, things we practice and by continuing in unrighteousness apart from God’s Word.

To mention but a few: adultery; sexual immorality of various kinds; lust; lasciviousness; deceit; mind altering substances; lying on others; attempting to control (control freak); pretense; sensuality; idolatry; sorcery; strife; jealousy; fits of anger; rage; rivalries; dissensions; envy; drunkenness; filled with all kinds of wicked intent; murder; hatred; strife; malice; gossip; backbiting; slander; haters of God; scheming manipulators; inventors of evil; disobedient to parents; having no love or mercy; without understanding; infidelity; full of bitterness; unrighteous anger all which are disobedience to God’s Word.