DANNY G. HATFIELD, SR.: God’s grace, faith and works (part 5)

Now considering the works of Jesus Christ and why these works are not done today? It is not because of the times we live in as many believe; there is no scripture to validate this belief. It is not because God has changed, God does not change; God is also the Word and the Word of God changes not. The works of Jesus Christ are not active today because the Holy Spirit has been quenched. Now we must understand the many reasons the Spirit has been quenched and why the Spirit no longer operates as in the time of Jesus Christ and the Apostles.

Approximately 1,948 years ago the headship of the church was taken from Jesus Christ and given to a man of Rome. About 1,692 years ago men of Rome altered church doctrine thereby changing the truth of God’s word; this doctrine was not founded on truth but was developed by men. During these times faith began turning from Jesus Christ and men began looking to other men for answers. Because of the conflict of these times, the truth of God was lost in translation and a new doctrine was formed; this was during the time of Constantine. Take time to study the history. We must understand, if we do not abide in truth, we do not abide in God and if we do not abide in God the Spirit will not operate as in the time of Jesus Christ. The church body has been convinced by men behind the pulpit that these works are no longer valid, why. Because men have lost sight by reason of unbelief and have quenched the Spirit. So in essence these men that teach heresy are calling Jesus Christ a liar. Did not Jesus Christ say, “Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father” (John 14:12)

Too, one of the greatest misconceptions of the Church in Rome in that time was to say Peter was appointed by Jesus Christ as the head of the Church, ‘this never happened’. Jesus Christ is now and always will be the head of the church, of the body of Christ on earth and in heaven. This can be found in the very scripture that was interpreted to promote Peter.

“When Jesus came to the region of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, who do people say the Son of Man am? They replied, some say you are John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, Jeremiah or one of the prophets. But what about you he asked, who do you say I am? Simon Peter answered; you are the Christ, the Son of the living God. Jesus replied, blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah, for this was not revealed to you by flesh and blood, but by my Father in heaven. And I tell you that you are Peter, and upon this rock (the rock being, you are the Christ, the Son of the living God), I will build my church, and the gates of Hell will not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven. Then he ordered his disciples not to tell anyone that he was the Messiah” (Matthew 16:13-20). Understand, Peter was a great Apostle chosen by God to do the work of an Apostle.

Again, the rock is not referring to Peter, the rock is referring to Jesus Christ, “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God” and this is the foundation of the church, Jesus Christ being the chief corner stone which the gates of hell will not prevail. “And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone” (Ephesians 2:20). When men took the headship of the church from Christ and gave it to a man, the Holy Spirit was quenched; therefore the works of Jesus Christ cannot be done. It is by believing and understanding truth, repenting of our inconsistencies, accepting Jesus Christ as the only begotten Son of God that will put things back in order.

Another reason, men by their deceptive practices having little understanding have attempted to change God. Because of unbelief, men make excuses for God as to why the works of Christ are not done today; saying God no longer allows these works and this is believed by others. If we desire to see the works of Jesus Christ then we must accept the truth, believe, repent and walk in holiness.

Another reason, false teachings, men no longer know the difference between right and wrong, between good and evil, between sin and righteousness, why? Because men have distorted the Grace of God having made mockery of God abiding in continual and willful sin calling it holiness and by doing so bring Christ to an open shame and have done despite to the Spirit of Grace. Men have ceased from following Jesus Christ by following other men, men with corrupt minds destitute of the truth that condone sin and teach gain is godliness. We must know we are to have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness and must withdraw from men that teach lies of hypocrisy and condone sin.