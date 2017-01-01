DANNY G. HATFIELD, SR.: God’s grace, faith and works (part 2)

“Therefore, leaving the elementary principles of Christ, let us go on to perfection, not laying again the foundation of repentance from dead works and of faith toward God, of the doctrine of baptisms, of laying on of hands, of resurrection of the dead, and of eternal judgment. And this we will do if God permits. For it is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and have tasted the heavenly gift, and have become partakers of the Holy Spirit, and have tasted the good word of God and the powers of the age to come, if they fall away, to renew them again to repentance, crucifying again for themselves the Son of God, and put Him to an open shame” (Hebrews 6:1-6). Understand, it is not the flesh that is perfected, but the works of the Spirit. When we walk in the Spirit we will not fulfill the lust of the flesh. It is for this reason we must perfect the works of the Spirit to perfect our walk with God.

Now, we cannot mature in the Lord by the Spirit if we refuse to grow, stunting our growth by adhering to the doctrines and teachings of men. The Holy Spirit, the Word of God and those speaking by the Spirit will bring those seeking God into understanding, truth and perfection, “Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will show you things to come” (John 16:13).

To understand the things of God we must worship God in Spirit, “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth” (John 4:24). “It is the spirit that quickens; the flesh profits nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life” (John 6:63). Jesus also said, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). The carnal mind cannot receive the things of God, why? “Because the carnal mind is enmity against God; for it is not subject to the law of God, nor indeed can be” (Romans 8:7). Attempting to understand God with the carnal mind will bring confusion.

When we understand God by the Spirit, we can better perfect our walk in Christ, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1). The first step in knowing God is to love God. The first and greatest commandment is to love God and if we say we love God, which is Spirit, we must love the word of God who is God which is Spirit. We must love God with all our heart, and with all our soul, and with our entire mind, and with all our strength. Now, do we truly love God; do we truly obey the Word of God? Or has the Word of God become a burden to us?

Let’s review what God’s word says about faith with works. Faith with Works: “When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, he will sit on his glorious throne. All the nations will be gathered before him, and he will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will put the sheep on his right and the goats on his left. Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.

“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you? The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

Faith without Works: “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me. They also will answer, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you? He will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me. Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life” (Matthew 25:31-46). Faith is made clear by those being rejected by the Lord calling the King ‘Lord’; and the lack of works is made clear by the failure to act.

To be continued