DANNY G. HATFIELD: God’s grace, faith and works (part 1)

What exactly is God’s Grace? I suppose the supreme question would be what have we done to God’s Grace? Let’s answer the first question then we will consider the second question. God’s Grace is the act of God that provides all humanity the way of eternal life. God’s Grace is an act of God providing mankind the way of salvation. God’s Grace is power (the Holy Spirit) given to those that believe enabling them to become sons of God. God’s Grace is mercy and forgiveness shown toward man by God’s abundant love for all mankind. God’s Grace provides mankind the way of escaping the eternal fire. God’s Grace is salvation through Jesus Christ, by faith and by our obedience to the Word of God.

By God’s Grace is the only way mankind can be reconciled to God and inherit eternal life. Too, we must understand, God’s Grace did not do away with God’s Word, God’s Grace establishes God’s Word within our hearts and lives. That is to say, we do not eliminate God’s Word to establish God’s Grace, we establish God’s Grace by the Word of God giving those that believe the power and ability to obey God. If any lack understanding, let them pray, not with a curious mind, but with a pure heart.

God’s Grace has been interpreted by man to mean unmerited favor, unmerited favor will not save us, we cannot be saved by unmerited favor; we are saved by faith in Jesus Christ and obedience to the Word of God. Jesus Christ is the only begotten Son of God but understand, Jesus Christ is also the Word of God in the flesh. The word of God and Jesus Christ are one of the same, if we believe in one, we must also believe in the other. If we say we believe yet do not obey the Word of God, just what do we believe?

When Jesus Christ returns in all his glory, those that rejected Jesus Christ will see him but for them it will be too late. “I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and wages war. His eyes are like blazing fire, and on his head are many crowns. He has a name written on him that no one knows but himself. He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and his name is the Word of God” (Revelations 19:11-13).

We must understand truth; many believe out of a matter of convenience, not seeking God with their own heart, but follow blindly those that teach after men that have not the Spirit. We must have ears to hear and eyes to see if we are to understand God’s truth. “But as many as received him, to them He gave power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name: (His name is the Word of God). Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God (of the Spirit). Concerning Jesus Christ, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father full of grace and truth” (John 1:12-14). To re-enforce John 1:14, “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth” (Acts 2:8). God will not instruct us to do anything he has not equipped us and empowered to accomplish!

There have been many interpretations of God’s Grace but interpretation provides little understanding. Men have taken what they believe to be God’s Grace, abused it and have built their own kingdoms and by doing so have deceived many. Let’s review the following verse for greater understanding: “For by grace are you saved through faith (in Jesus Christ); and that not of yourselves: (Not of yourselves speaking to those that are not saved, explaining to them they can do nothing to save themselves without Christ), it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast. (Again speaking to those that are not saved, informing them salvation cannot be attained by works alone).

Even so, being believers we still have works – works not to be saved, but works because we are saved. “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:8-10). Paul makes this clear that there are works in Christ Jesus that we must do as Christians; works pre-ordained by God that we should abide by them.

Throughout the scriptures we have commands, duties and responsibilities to perform as Christians. Repenting before God, accepting Jesus Christ as Savior, being baptized and receiving the Holy Spirit is just the beginning; now we must walk the walk. We must grow in the Lord, putting on Jesus Christ and mature in Godly righteousness.