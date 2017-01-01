ROPD Monthly Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was obtained from the Red Oak Police Department Report to the City Council submitted in January by Chief Garland Wolf.

Message from the Chief

As 2016 comes to a close and the new year begins I wanted to provide you with a few yearly statistics that support our continued efforts to re-structure and build a more professional police department. The numbers are those for the calendar year 2016. They are very reflective of our efforts and highlight our strong areas in which we met our priorities, goals and objectives and provides a strong indicator of where we should refine and focus some of our efforts on the things we could do better.

2016 Annual Activity Report

911 Hang Up­-69, Abandoned Vehicle­-73, Abuse Not In Progress-6, Accident Hit and Run No Injury­-65, Accident Major­-90, Accident Major Highway­64, Accident Minor-­277, Accident Pedestrian-7, Accident Report­-38, Administrative Duties­-266, Airplane Crash-1, Alarm Commercial-1, Alarm Commercial Large-1, Alarm Residential-4, Animal Bite­-19, Animal Dead-6, Animal Hazard-63, Animal Loose­-95, Animal Welfare­-46, Assault In Progress-10, Assault Report-40, Assist Fire Department-1, Assist Officer-17, Assist Other Agency-148, Backup Officer-53, Barking Dog-11, BMV In Progress-10, BMV Report-­114, Bomb Threat-6, Breathing Difficulty-10, Burglar Alarm Business Days-­227, Burglar Alarm Business Nights­-264, Burglar Alarm Residence Days-­328, Burglar Alarm Residence Nights­-126, Burglary in Progress-20, Burglary Report­-58, Business/Building Check­-10,133, Chase-4, City Ordinance Violation­-69, Civil Matter­-164, Civil Standby-9, Close Patrol­-1,905, Community Action Request-22, Court-2, Criminal Mischief in Progress-18, Criminal Mischief Report-56, Criminal Trespass in Progress-18, Criminal Trespass Report-4, Damaged Property Report-47, Deceased Person-1, Directed Patrol­176, Disturbance­-523, Disturbance Domestic­-118, Disturbance with Weapons­-20, DWI­-113, Escort-19, Extra Patrol-6, Fall Ground Level-1, Field Interview-1, Fight In Progress-18, Fireworks-60, Follow Up Report-­629, Foot Patrol­-314, Forgery In Progress-3, Forgery Report-6, Found Property-­65, Fraud Report-­92, Grass Fire-7, Harassment Report-63, Hazmat-1, Heart Attack-5, Holdup Alarm-16, Hospice-4, House Check-11, Identity Theft Report-30, Illegal Trash Dumping-7, Indecent Exposure In Progress-4, Indecent Exposure Report-1, Information Only-35, Injured Person-11, Investigation-66, Jail Duties/Check-­3,235, Kidnapping Report-1, Lost Property Report-20, Medical Alarm-8, Meet Complaintant-­916, Meet Officer-2, Message Delivery-9, Missing Person Critical-6, Missing Person Report-16, Missing Person Runaway­-37, Motorist Assist­-295, Narcotics Investigation-1, Neighborhood Patrol­-16,704, Odor Investigation-1, Open Building­-61, Other Fire-2, Panic Alarm-­63, Paperwork/Reports­-1009, Parking Violation­-94, Prisoner Transfer­-165, Private Pull/Repo-2, Prowler-13, Public Assist-4, Public Intoxication­-26, Pursuit-2, Reckless Driver-­452, Recovered Property-16, Rescue-1, Robbery In Progress-11, Robbery Report-5, Seizure-8, Severe Weather-19, Sexual Assault Report-14, Shooting-3, Shots Fired-11, Sick Person-36, Smoke Investigation-1, Special Assignment­-22, Stolen Vehicle in Progress-7, Stolen Vehicle Report­-43, Stroke-1, Structure Fire-18, Suicide-2, Suicide Attempt-13, Suspicious Activity-325, Suspicious Person­-420, Suspicious Person with Weapon-7, Suspicious Vehicle­-602, Theft in Custody-4, Theft In Progress­-120, Theft Report­-265, Threat Report-­61, Traffic Hazard­-282, Traffic/School Zone Enforcement­-104, Training-39, Trespassing In Progress-7, Trespassing Report-5, Unknown Situation-8, Unlock Emergency-11, Unresponsive Person-31, Vehicle Alarm-3, Vehicle Fire-9, Vehicle Fire Highway-5, Warrant Service-287, Welfare Check-455, Wires Down-4, Wrong Way Driver-1. Average Unit Response Time­-5 min, 40-sec, Total Primary Calls for Service­-43,948.

December Criminal Investigation Stats

Assigned Felony Cases­-34, Assigned Misdemeanor Cases­-65, Filed Felony Cases­-11, Filed Misdemeanor Cases­-27, Arrest Warrants­-16, Search Warrants Executed-2, Arrests Executed­-11, Runaways/Missing Persons­-1, Information Reports­-12, CPS Referrals­-4, Subpoenas Requested-9, Open Cases-­84, New Cases­-119, Closed Cases­-15.

December Canine Program Report

Traffic Stops­-38, Citations­-13, Violations­-18, Calls for Service-­121, Offense Reports-­7, Crash Reports-2, Training Hours-­31, Arrests-5, Narcotic Deployments-2, Tracking Deployments-3.

December City Marshall

Phone Calls Made­-338, In Person Contacts­-39, Door Hangers­-23, Summons Served­-6, Prisoner Transfers-11, Hours Spent on Transfers-10, Total Miles Driven­-749, Courtroom Bailiff/Security-4.

This month’s Coffee with the Chief will be held at 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Cancun’s located at 273 E. Ovilla Rd.