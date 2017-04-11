Rep. Barton to host April Town Hall Meetings

Each year, Rep. Barton hosts several hour-long meetings that give him an opportunity to meet with residents of the Sixth Congressional District of Texas and hear about the issues that are important to them.

Rep. Barton will begin the meetings with an update on his priorities and activities in Washington. He will then open the floor to a question and answer session. All residents of the Sixth District are invited to attend one of the meetings.

Corsicana Town Hall Meeting

April 11, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

Corsicana Government Center, City Coucil Chambers

200 North 12th Street, Corsicana, TX 75110

Mansfield Town Hall Meeting

April 13, 2017, 12:00 p.m.

Mansfield City Hall,

City Council Chambers

1200 East Broad Street, Mansfield, TX 76063

Waxahachie Town Hall Meeting

April 20, 2017, 6:00 p.m.

Waxahachie City Hall, City Council Chambers

401 South Rogers Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165