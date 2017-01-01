Red Oak PD partners with CrimeReports™

As many of our citzens know, the Red Oak Police Department provides access to our reported offenses and citation data through www.crimereports.com. At this time, the Red Oak Police Department and Midlothian Police Department are the only law enforcement agencies in Ellis County providing this service to its citizens.

CrimeReports™ helps our residents see and understand where crime is happening in their neighborhood and engage with the Red Oak Police Department.

This service which is provided free to our citizens; promotes transparency with our community and gives them instant access to information, such as when and where a crime is committed, that is easily accessible on smart phones, tablets and computers. Agency data is updated every 24 hours.

CrimeReports™ provides the Red Oak Police Department with more ways to efficiently engage with our citizens by providing enhanced mapping capabilities, charts, graphs and trend tools.

Information is provided via enhanced citizen-facing analytics and data views, including a breakdown by crime type, geographic area (including neighborhoods and patrol areas) and date range.

Citizens can also view 9-1-1 “calls-for-service” data to better understand how police resources are being allocated. Enhanced alerting will allow citizens to select areas of interest and receive notifications on new crime in those areas.

We encourage all of our citizens to download the CrimeReports™ app on their smartphone to research offenses in their neighborhood or set up alert notifications for any applicable offenses that they are interested in.

CrimeReports™ allows an enhanced partnership with our community and helps us make Red Oak safer for all of our citizens.

For more information visit: https://www.crimereports.com.